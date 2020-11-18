Is US’s President the UN or World’s President?

By: Bol Khan

It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to the world’s governance affairs. Two (2) of those three (3) men confounded whether or not the US’s President is different from UN’s or world’s President. I was sitting a few kilometres away from them. One of them started the discussion by asking a question: "Who won the elections in America?” The third who a bit looked informed, replied: "Joe Biden won the elections”! “Okay, but is he (Joe Biden) good to lead the world?" The first man asked again and continued. "Will he be able to work for peace globally or in particular bring to an end these sufferings in South Sudan?” I got interested in their discussion and commented: "No, the US President-elect, Mr Joe Biden, is not the UN’s or world’s President. He is only the United States of America (USA)’s President. The World’s leader or President is different”. Simultaneously, the two men said "No” the United States of “America’s President is not different from the world’s President. That’s an undisputable thing,” they said.

I said okay, let me tell you the difference "an organization—coalition of nations formed to govern the world is United Nations (UN) and its Secretary-General is the world’s President and not the USA’s. And the US is a mere member state within a structure of the United Nations (UN)”. Again, the two men insisted and said “No, No USA is a country, yes, but it’s a powerful country worldwide whose its President also leads the world”. Mutely, I then talked to myself “these chaps are still naïve on this, because of ignorant, about how the world operates. And making them understand now the difference between the US’s President and the UN (World’s President) was impossible. I, therefore, had to cut short an argument by not making any further attempt to convince them. On the other hand, the three (3) gentlemen also described the US’s incumbent President as “very weak President” because “he allowed opposition—Democratic Party’s Candidate Joe Biden won the elections while he Donald Trump is the one in power”.

I realized that those South Sudanese men are among the majority of African (the least developed countries) people who always careless to know why and how the US as an individual country got to have a powerful influence on the whole world’s affairs. In other words, they are ignorant of the fact that the US is a current superpower nation in the world and that is the only reason why its citizens are most respected worldwide or its President sometimes appears like the world’s President. A position (global influence) which other individual countries in the world such as Nigeria, Paraguay, Kenya, Yemen, Cuba, Somalia, Uganda, Ukraine, South Sudan…etc. could have even compete then to obtain, if they willingly based all of their acts on democratic principles, nationalism, statesmanship spirit guided by definite Presidential Term Limits based on the constitutions that squarely allow people to exercise State’s power, by transferring it from one President (Leader) to another through free and fair elections as it always happens in the US.

Bol Khan is a South Sudanese Civil Rights’ and Peace’s Activist. He can easily be reached on khanrom8@gmail.com.