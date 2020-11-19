 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 November 2020

U.S. delegation cancels visit on bilateral relations to Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. delegation that was due to visit Khartoum on Thursday has abruptly cancelled its trip to Khartoum, Sudan Tribune learnt on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump reacts after hanging up a phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, second from left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and others applaud in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"A delegation from the U.S. National Security Council has cancelled consultations meeting with Sudanese officials related to activating agreements and discussing ways to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries," a Sudanese official told the Sudan Tribune under anonymity.

The meeting was scheduled weeks ago, also the parties were in contact during the past two days before the American delegation decided to cancel its arrival on Thursday, the official stressed.

Trump administration decided to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism after pressing Khartoum to accept normalization with Tel Aviv.

The talks on the normalization process between Sudan and Israel has been carried out by the National Security Council and not the Department of State.

Within the framework of this tripartite deal, the U.S. administration also pledged to provide multifaceted support to the reform process engaged by the Sudanese transitional government.

On 10 November, Israel said intending to send a delegation in a first official visit to Sudan on 15 November to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations.

At the time, several sources reached by the Sudan Tribune said they were not aware of the visit, and denied the arrival of the Israeli delegation.

It is worth mentioning that the normalization with Israel divided Sudanese, as some reject it saying it should be linked to a peace agreement with the Palestinians. Also, some reject it saying Trump was blackmailing the Sudanese people.

The Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok sought to resist the normalization but he conceded and joined the head of the Sovereign Council al-Burhan in his "let’s think about our people first".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


COVID-19: A call for people-centred national security strategy in Africa 2020-11-19 09:12:07 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol Humanity has been extraordinarily challenged by the coronavirus with serious and unprecedented impacts on all aspects of human life and the ways states have been (...)

Is US’s President the UN or World’s President? 2020-11-18 13:40:26 By: Bol Khan It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to (...)

Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.