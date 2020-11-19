 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 November 2020

Implementation of peace agreement lacks good will: Akol

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 18, 2020 (JUBA) – There is a goodwill deficit in South Sudan’s peace deal implementation making the whole process “slow, sluggish and selective”, an opposition leader said.

Lam Akol (Photo Reutrers)

Speaking at a two-day workshop on the Permanent Constitution Making Process in South Sudan on Wednesday, the National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader, Lam Akol said 71 activities that should have been implemented in the last nine months of the transitional period are still outstanding.

“We need to remind ourselves that the R-ARCSS remains the only document that enjoys support of all the political parties, civil society organizations and the other stakeholders in the country,” he said.

The opposition leader, however, warned that any attempt from any party to the agreement to create a parallel forum under whatever guise is not only a detraction from this national consensus, but could derail the process of implementing the revitalized peace accord.

Akol boycotted the just-concluded national dialogue conference, saying the revitalized peace agreement supersedes any other process and instead called for its comprehensive implementation.

“This workshop is timely coming as it does at a time when the implementation of the peace agreement is facing lots of challenges,” he said.

The workshop, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and its partners, drew representatives of the various political parties, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the peace monitoring body (RJMEC).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


COVID-19: A call for people-centred national security strategy in Africa 2020-11-19 09:12:07 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol Humanity has been extraordinarily challenged by the coronavirus with serious and unprecedented impacts on all aspects of human life and the ways states have been (...)

Is US’s President the UN or World’s President? 2020-11-18 13:40:26 By: Bol Khan It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to (...)

Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.