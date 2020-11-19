Implementation of peace agreement lacks good will: Akol

November 18, 2020 (JUBA) – There is a goodwill deficit in South Sudan’s peace deal implementation making the whole process “slow, sluggish and selective”, an opposition leader said.

Lam Akol (Photo Reutrers)

Speaking at a two-day workshop on the Permanent Constitution Making Process in South Sudan on Wednesday, the National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader, Lam Akol said 71 activities that should have been implemented in the last nine months of the transitional period are still outstanding.

“We need to remind ourselves that the R-ARCSS remains the only document that enjoys support of all the political parties, civil society organizations and the other stakeholders in the country,” he said.

The opposition leader, however, warned that any attempt from any party to the agreement to create a parallel forum under whatever guise is not only a detraction from this national consensus, but could derail the process of implementing the revitalized peace accord.

Akol boycotted the just-concluded national dialogue conference, saying the revitalized peace agreement supersedes any other process and instead called for its comprehensive implementation.

“This workshop is timely coming as it does at a time when the implementation of the peace agreement is facing lots of challenges,” he said.

The workshop, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and its partners, drew representatives of the various political parties, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the peace monitoring body (RJMEC).

