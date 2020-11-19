 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 November 2020

More than 1,000 killed, 400 abducted in South Sudan: UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 18, 2020 (JUBA) – Over 1,000 people have been killed and more than 400 abducted in the past six-months in intercommunal violence in South Sudan, a top United Nations official said.

David Shearer (UN photo)

Speaking to reporter in Juba on Tuesday, David Shearer, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned of increased risk of conflict with the start of dry seasons in the country.

“I think we can anticipate increased tensions”, he remarked.

The top UN official appealed to the transitional government to appoint officials at the county level “to fill the vacuum of power that has existed since the transitional government was formed.”

Meanwhile, Shearer also revealed that, as of Monday, the protection of civilian (POC) sites in capital Juba have been re-designated as camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The POC sites were set up by UNMISS to provide thousands of families – who had fled to UN bases in fear of their lives – with sanctuary when civil war erupted across South Sudan in 2013.

Shearer, however, said the closure of the Juba sites “has followed a long and careful process, planning alongside humanitarians and in consultation with national and local government, the security services, and of course the displaced community themselves”.

“The government now has sovereign responsibility for the sites as it does with many other IDP camps across the country,” said added.

According to the senior UN official, the re-designation has allowed UNMISS to gradually withdraw troops from static duties at the sites where there is no threat so they can be redeployed to conflict hot spots where people’s lives are in real danger.

“Our approach to the protection of civilians is about being proactive, about being nimble, and being robust," he said, adding, “That means we need to relocate our troops and staff who facilitate reconciliation and peacebuilding into areas of tension, and hopefully address that tension before conflict erupts".

Shearer said throughout the coming dry season, UN peacekeepers will be located in new temporary bases and carry out long duration patrols to places like Manyabol, Likongule, Duk Padiat, Yuai, and Waat where tensions between communities are high.

“Troops and civilian staff will work together with local communities to deter violence, promote reconciliation, and build peace so families get the opportunity they deserve to rebuild their lives,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


COVID-19: A call for people-centred national security strategy in Africa 2020-11-19 09:12:07 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol Humanity has been extraordinarily challenged by the coronavirus with serious and unprecedented impacts on all aspects of human life and the ways states have been (...)

Is US’s President the UN or World’s President? 2020-11-18 13:40:26 By: Bol Khan It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to (...)

Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.