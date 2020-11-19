November 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The World Bank has approved a $61.5 million grant toward reforming Sudan’s education system as part of the country’s biggest education financing project, according to the bank’s statement.
The grant, funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), includes a project which will support the improvement of public schools by cutting down tuition, purchasing educational equipment, and increasing sanitation.
The Sudanese education minister welcomed the support of the World Bank saying it will help to implement the sustainable development goals.
“The Project will certainly take us a good way towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Education (SDG 4); namely good quality education, and free, inclusive and equitable education,” said Mohamed al Amin Eltom.
The project will also aim to strengthen primary schools’ current operations amid disruptions and closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement said that the funding will focus specifically on schools in underprivileged areas, following another Sudanese education grant from the bank earlier this year.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
COVID-19: A call for people-centred national security strategy in Africa 2020-11-19 09:12:07 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol Humanity has been extraordinarily challenged by the coronavirus with serious and unprecedented impacts on all aspects of human life and the ways states have been (...)
Is US’s President the UN or World’s President? 2020-11-18 13:40:26 By: Bol Khan It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to (...)
Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)
MORE