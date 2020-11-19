 
 
 
World Bank approves $61.5 million education grant for Sudan

Pupils of Abujubaiha primary school, South Kordofan, in January 2020 (EU photo)
November 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The World Bank has approved a $61.5 million grant toward reforming Sudan’s education system as part of the country’s biggest education financing project, according to the bank’s statement.

The grant, funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), includes a project which will support the improvement of public schools by cutting down tuition, purchasing educational equipment, and increasing sanitation.

The Sudanese education minister welcomed the support of the World Bank saying it will help to implement the sustainable development goals.

“The Project will certainly take us a good way towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Education (SDG 4); namely good quality education, and free, inclusive and equitable education,” said Mohamed al Amin Eltom.

The project will also aim to strengthen primary schools’ current operations amid disruptions and closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement said that the funding will focus specifically on schools in underprivileged areas, following another Sudanese education grant from the bank earlier this year.

(ST)

