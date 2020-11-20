 
 
 
UN finalizes plan to support Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

Refugees are fleeing the Tigray region after their arrival in Sudan's Gadaref (Gettyimages)November 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The UN has finalized a plan to provide humanitarian assistance to over 31,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan, said the UN spokesperson on Thursday.

The governor of Gadaref state on the eastern Sudan border with Ethiopia recently said the U.N. response to the humanitarian crisis in his state has been too slow.

"UNHCR (United Nations refugee agency) says that more than 31,000 people have crossed into Sudan - and just to flag that a Humanitarian Preparedness Plan targeting nearly 2 million people has been finalized," said Stéphane Dujarric UN Spokesperson.

The plan seeks $75 million to help people affected by the conflict in Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia until January 2021, he further stressed.

On Wednesday, the UNHCR said that UN officials in Sudan were in a two-day assessment mission to investigate the humanitarian conditions of the Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan.

The improvement of sanitation conditions to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in highly populated camps is the UN’s top priority said Dujarric on Wednesday.

Also, he added the UN mission is looking to find more sites to host incoming families.

UN officials estimate that about 4,000 people per day cross into Sudan.

With over 31,000 refugees currently in Sudan, some camps are hosting overcapacity, such as the Hamdayet Reception Centre, which houses nearly 16,000 people.

The escalating violence between the Ethiopian national army and Tigray’s regional forces have led thousands of Ethiopians to escape westward across the Sudanese border.

(ST)

