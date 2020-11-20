Kiir urges World Bank Group to support development projects

November 19, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has urged the World Bank to render the support needed to accelerate the developmental agenda for the people of the country.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir meets a delegation from the World Bank Group in Juba on November 18, 2020 (Presidency photo)

Kiir made the remarks on Wednesday after meeting a team from the World Bank Group led by its Country Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan, Ousmane Dione in the capital, Juba.

The meeting was also attended by the South Sudanese Minister of Presidential Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial and the Undersecretary for Planning in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Ocum Genes Karlo.

A statement from the presidency noted that the South Sudanese leader and the delegation from the World Bank Group deliberated on several areas for cooperation and how to implement the critical projects that are crucial for the development of South Sudan.

The World Bank Group also shared its two-year strategic plan, which they will be putting in place to work steadfastly with the Government of South Sudan to accelerate the country’s economic development.

For his part, Dione said they were impressed that the South Sudanese leader had a good vision on how to develop the economic sectors that are extremely important for the development of the country.

He further said Kiir urged the international community, starting with the World Bank, to support government institutions in South Sudan.

The World Bank Group delegation also included Country Manager for Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan, Oumar Sylla and Country Manager for South Sudan, Husam Abudagga.

In August, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $45 million International Development Association (IDA) grant for South Sudan to continue to improve access to basic infrastructure and strengthen community institutions.

The IDA is the World Bank’s fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives.

(ST)