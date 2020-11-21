 
 
 
Saturday 21 November 2020

African Union, UN approve UNAMID termination by end of 2020

UNAMID officially handed over the Mission's team site in Tine, North Darfur, to the Government of Sudan, on 19 October 2017 (UNAMID Photo
November 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union and the United Nations have recommended the termination of the hybrid peacekeeping operation in Darfur (UNAMID) paving the way for the deployment of the political support mission to Sudan (UNITAMS).

Initially, the UNAMID withdrawal was planned to take place by the end of June 2020. But, in October 2019 Sudan’s civilian Prime Minister requested to align the drawdown of the hybrid force with the peace process in Juba.

In June 2020, fearing further instability in Darfur region, the Security Council requested the African Union (AU) Chairperson and the UN Secretary-General to provide a special report with recommendations on the appropriate course of action regrinding UNAIMD withdrawal.

Following a series of meetings with the Sudanese government, African Union and the United Nations, approved the withdrawal of the joint operation pointing to the efforts done by the government to ensure the protection of civilians particularly after the signing of the Juba peace agreement.

"The authors of the present report recommend the termination of the UNAMID mandate by 31 December 2020 and the full operationalization of the UNITAMS presence in accordance with Security Council resolution 2524 (2020)," reads a report submitted to the Security Council on 13 November seen by Sudan Tribune.

The joint report underlined that the repatriation of staff, police and troops, environmental clean-up, and removal of the Operation’s footprint "will take an estimated six months, subject to COVID-19 and the rainy season."

"In the meantime, the El Fasher logistics hub and a small team in Khartoum will be the residual operations required to liquidate the Operation," stressed the report.

The UNAMID, which replaced an African Union forces, was established on 31 July 2007 with the adoption of Security Council resolution 1769.

The protection of civilians was the core mandate of the Mission. also, it was tasked with the protection of aid workers, humanitarian assistance, monitoring and verifying the implementation of agreements, assisting an inclusive political process, contributing to the promotion of human rights and the rule of law, and monitoring and reporting on the situation along the borders with Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR).

(ST)

