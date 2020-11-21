Agreement on Russian military base is still under consideration: Sudanese military

November 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The agreement on the military naval base on the Red Sea with Russia has not yet been finalized, a senior Sudanese general said on Thursday.

Recently, the Russian TASS news agency reported that Moscow approved a draft agreement to build a military logistics base in eastern Sudan on the Red Sea.

"So far, we do not have the final agreement which determines the time and place where the base will be established," said Lt Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein, Sudan Armed Forces Chief of Staff in statements to the Saudi funded Al-Arabiya TV.

"But our military and political relations with Russia are developed since a long time ago".

"Sudan will not compromise its sovereignty," al-Hussein said before to add that "the agreement on the naval base is still under consideration".

The semi-official Russian agency said the base meets the goals of maintaining peace and stability in the region and directed against other countries.

The growing international presence on the Red Sea causes concerns for some riparian countries.

In January 2020, upon Saudi initiative, seven countries including Sudan signed the Charter of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The agreement aims at enhancing regional security and economic cooperation between the Red Sea countries.

(ST)