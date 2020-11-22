 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 November 2020

Sudan orders to exhume mass graves of civilian protesters

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's Attorney General poses with the investigation team at mass grave in Wadi Sayedna area on 25 July 2020 (ST photo)November 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s public prosecutor has decided on Saturday to begin excavating mass graves thought to hold the corpses of sit-inners killed outside the army headquarters on 3 June 2019.

On November 11, the public prosecutor announced they discovered mass grave sites near the Al-Markhiyat Mountains northwest of Omdurman.

At the time, Judicial sources told the Sudan Tribune that the three burial sites contained bodies of the victims of the attack on the sit-in, according to witnesses questioned by the investigation committee.

"The witnesses confirmed that the corpses had been buried the day after the bloody attack on the pro-democracy protesters," further said the sources.

The investigation committee into the enforced disappearance headed by al-Tayeb Ahmed al-Abbas issued a decision on Saturday to "exhume all mass graves, dissect and re-autopsy the bodies."

According to a decision issued on Saturday seen by the Sudan Tribune forensic teams should develop a DNA profile of the victims and send it to the General Department of Criminal Evidence.

The teams have also to determine the causes and the date of death, and the age of the deceased. Further, they have to take a photograph of the corpse, documenting evidence, clues and identification evidence according to the standards of the International Commission on Missing Persons.

Troops belonging to the Transitional Military Council broke up a sit-in nearby the army headquarters on June 3, 2019.

However, until now, the military component of the transitional authority does not recognize its involvement the killing of peaceful protesters, claiming that some officers belonging to the former regimes who infiltrated their troops.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands injured and dozens of missing people. Also, a medical group spoke about rape cases. The Ministry of Health at the time says the number of victims did not exceed 85 people.

On 21 October 2019, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok appointed an investigation committee on the bloody attack of 3 June 2019 headed by human rights lawyer Nabil Adib. However, more than a year after its formation the committee still did not release its findings.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


COVID-19: A call for people-centred national security strategy in Africa 2020-11-19 09:12:07 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol Humanity has been extraordinarily challenged by the coronavirus with serious and unprecedented impacts on all aspects of human life and the ways states have been (...)

Is US’s President the UN or World’s President? 2020-11-18 13:40:26 By: Bol Khan It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to (...)

Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.