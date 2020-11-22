Sudan orders to exhume mass graves of civilian protesters

November 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s public prosecutor has decided on Saturday to begin excavating mass graves thought to hold the corpses of sit-inners killed outside the army headquarters on 3 June 2019.

On November 11, the public prosecutor announced they discovered mass grave sites near the Al-Markhiyat Mountains northwest of Omdurman.

At the time, Judicial sources told the Sudan Tribune that the three burial sites contained bodies of the victims of the attack on the sit-in, according to witnesses questioned by the investigation committee.

"The witnesses confirmed that the corpses had been buried the day after the bloody attack on the pro-democracy protesters," further said the sources.

The investigation committee into the enforced disappearance headed by al-Tayeb Ahmed al-Abbas issued a decision on Saturday to "exhume all mass graves, dissect and re-autopsy the bodies."

According to a decision issued on Saturday seen by the Sudan Tribune forensic teams should develop a DNA profile of the victims and send it to the General Department of Criminal Evidence.

The teams have also to determine the causes and the date of death, and the age of the deceased. Further, they have to take a photograph of the corpse, documenting evidence, clues and identification evidence according to the standards of the International Commission on Missing Persons.

Troops belonging to the Transitional Military Council broke up a sit-in nearby the army headquarters on June 3, 2019.

However, until now, the military component of the transitional authority does not recognize its involvement the killing of peaceful protesters, claiming that some officers belonging to the former regimes who infiltrated their troops.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands injured and dozens of missing people. Also, a medical group spoke about rape cases. The Ministry of Health at the time says the number of victims did not exceed 85 people.

On 21 October 2019, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok appointed an investigation committee on the bloody attack of 3 June 2019 headed by human rights lawyer Nabil Adib. However, more than a year after its formation the committee still did not release its findings.

