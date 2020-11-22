Machar will be held responsible if Olony creates conflict: Kiir

November 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese First Vice President, Riek Machar will be held responsible if the newly-appointed governor of Upper Nile State, General Johnson Olony creates any conflict, President Sava Kiir has warned.

Gen Johnson Olony (file photo from edge.ug)

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks while meeting a delegation of church leaders from the All African Conference of Churches and World Council of Churches in Juba on Friday.

He said people of Upper Nile do not want Olony as their governor.

Kiir revealed that he advised Machar to write an undertaking letter taking full responsibility should Olony create conflict because he was not initially a member of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO).

“Dr. Riek Machar has not yet brought the letter of undertaking to me. I am still waiting for my First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to give me the hand written undertaking letter as we have agreed,” he said.

The president assured the church leaders and eminent personalities that the country attained peace and will not go back to war again.

He further observed that the agreement on power-sharing had been reached with the other parties and he is ready to form the state and local governments as soon as the parties are ready with their lists.

There has been a standoff between the two parties which led to a deadlock on the appointment of Olony-who is allied to the SPLA-IO under as governor of Upper Nile.

In July, Kiir appointed governors for nine of the country’s ten states under the power-sharing arrangement, but excluded Upper Nile State. The SPLM-IO submitted the name of General Olony as its preferred candidate for the gubernatorial post.

Meanwhile, the church leaders and eminent personalities from the global churches encouraged the South Sudan leader to give sincere attention to the implementation of the revitalized peace accord.

The Presidential Affairs minister, Nhial Deng Nhial, the Foreign Affairs minister, Beatrice Khamisa Wani and the executive director in the president’s office, James Deng Wal also attended the meeting.

(ST)