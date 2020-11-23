 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 November 2020

South Sudan hailed for adopting inclusive policies on IDPs

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 22, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has hailed South Sudan government for recently adopting inclusive policies to enable the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees living in the neighboring countries.

IDPs shelter near the UNMISS base in Wau (IOM/Gonzalez 2016)

UNHCR, in a statement, said the resolutions adopted on Tuesday last week at the conclusion of the national dialogue largely focused on displacement solutions that will encourage IDPs and refugees to return to their homes and fully participate in nation-building process.

"The national dialogue on peace concluded in Juba with the release of a communique aimed at identifying a way forward for the revitalized peace agreement. Recommendations covered a host of topics ranging from the economy to safety and security, to governance and social cohesion. In a historic step, refugees, IDPs and returnees also brought their unique perspectives to the deliberations," partly reads the statement issued Thursday.

During the dialogue, UNHCR said it assisted a dozen participants to connect virtually from asylum countries including Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

It further said the dialogue conference provided a platform for a frank and earnest exchange of views among over 500 participants from all walks of life.

According to UNHCR, the security sector reform and strengthening the rule of law, improvements in essential services for IDPs and returnees in their home location, inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities in governance, among others were some of the key resolutions agreed upon during the dialogue conference.

About 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees are reportedly being hosted in neighboring countries and 1.6 million persons displaced within the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


COVID-19: A call for people-centred national security strategy in Africa 2020-11-19 09:12:07 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol Humanity has been extraordinarily challenged by the coronavirus with serious and unprecedented impacts on all aspects of human life and the ways states have been (...)

Is US’s President the UN or World’s President? 2020-11-18 13:40:26 By: Bol Khan It was late last week when I encountered yet three (3) South Sudanese men who involved in a discussion. The discussion was about recent US’s Presidential election in connection to (...)

Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.