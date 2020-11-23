South Sudan hailed for adopting inclusive policies on IDPs

November 22, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has hailed South Sudan government for recently adopting inclusive policies to enable the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees living in the neighboring countries.

IDPs shelter near the UNMISS base in Wau (IOM/Gonzalez 2016)

UNHCR, in a statement, said the resolutions adopted on Tuesday last week at the conclusion of the national dialogue largely focused on displacement solutions that will encourage IDPs and refugees to return to their homes and fully participate in nation-building process.

"The national dialogue on peace concluded in Juba with the release of a communique aimed at identifying a way forward for the revitalized peace agreement. Recommendations covered a host of topics ranging from the economy to safety and security, to governance and social cohesion. In a historic step, refugees, IDPs and returnees also brought their unique perspectives to the deliberations," partly reads the statement issued Thursday.

During the dialogue, UNHCR said it assisted a dozen participants to connect virtually from asylum countries including Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

It further said the dialogue conference provided a platform for a frank and earnest exchange of views among over 500 participants from all walks of life.

According to UNHCR, the security sector reform and strengthening the rule of law, improvements in essential services for IDPs and returnees in their home location, inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities in governance, among others were some of the key resolutions agreed upon during the dialogue conference.

About 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees are reportedly being hosted in neighboring countries and 1.6 million persons displaced within the country.

(ST)