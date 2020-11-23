SRF demands more seats in Sudan’s partnership body

November 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rejected a proposal from the ruling coalition on the formation of Council of the Transitional Period Partners, demanding to increase its representation in the new body.

The amended Constitutional Document - which governs the transition period - provides to establish a partnership body for the Forces for Freedom and Chances (FFC), SRF, and the military component of the Sovereign Council to discuss and resolve major political issues facing the transition process.

"The Revolutionary Front rejected a proposal by the FFC regarding the formation of the Council of the Transitional Period Partners," sources close to the talks told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The FFC proposed to allocate 5 seats to each of the SRF and the military component in the newly created council and to give 12 seats for the coalition of the political forces, in addition to the participation of two civilian members of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister and two other ministers.

Also, it added that the FFC considers replacing some civilians members of the Sovereign Council such as Hassan Sheikh Idris, Aisha Musa and Raja Nicolas, but indicated that Nicolas as independent personality cannot be replaced without consulting the military component.

According to the peace agreement, the armed groups will be represented by three personalities in the Sovereign Council, so that the number of its members will be 14 instead of 11.

Several groups of the FFC have voiced reservations towards the armed groups after continued attacks by some former rebel leaders who are perceived as hostile to the civilian government.

Supporters of an armed group on 15 November, chanted slogans against the FFC representative while he speaks during the popular rally in Khartoum organized to welcome the signatories of the Juba peace agreement.

