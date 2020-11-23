FFC asks state braches to select nominees for Sudan’s transitional parliament

November 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) requested its state branches to nominate is candidates for the Transitional Legislative Council.

"The Forces for Freedom and Change demanded its branches in the 18 states, to nominated 107 members for the Transitional Legislative Council," said a leading member of the FFC in statements to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The source further said that the FFC allocated 14 parliamentary seats to the Resistance Committees, two to each of the seven localities of Khartoum, while the rest of the seats will be allocated to the members of the political force of the large coalition.

Under the amended Constitutional Document, the FFC have 165 of the 300 parliamentary seats, while 75 seats go to the SRF, and the remaining seats are distributed to the political groups that are not FFC members but supported the revolution.

The sources said that the FFC is holding intensive meetings with the military component of the Sovereign Council to distribute remaining 60 seats in the Legislative Council.

The formation of the Transitional Legislative Council had been delayed by the armed groups which demanded to wait for the signed of a peace agreement before to establish it.

The parliament is expected to be set up by the end of December.

