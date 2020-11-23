Sudanese army participes in large-scale regional exercices

November 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army is participating in military manoeuvres including five other armies of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
A few days ago, the Sudanese and Egyptian armies conducted air drills at the Meroe airbase in the north of Sudan. The Nile Eagles 1 was the first joint exercise for more than thirty years ago.
The six armies military exercises which take place in Egypt will continue until November 26, in including combat training in several fields at the Mohamed Naguib military base, air and sea training areas.
On Sunday, the official spokesman for the Egyptian armed forces stated that the armies participating in the exercises arrived in Cairo, in addition to training equipment, through the sea bases and ports.
The goal of the exercises is to bring the joint forces to a sophisticated and professional level in terms of managing combined military operations involving the naval, air and ground armies, he further said.
The Sudanese army has been hit by arms embargo and various sanctions that limited its military relations to Russia, China and Belorussia.
Military observers in Khartoum believe that such exercises are needed for the Sudanese army pointing it focused its operations during the counterinsurgency activities that are now left to the Rapid Support Forces.
(ST)
