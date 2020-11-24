Members of Bul community in Unity State reconcile: official

November 23, 2020 (BENTIU) – Members of the Bul community in South Sudan’s Unity State who had held grudges against each other have reconciled after successful mediation, an official disclosed.

Col. Samuel Chan Mut Turoah, the press secretary in the office of Chairman and Commander in Chief of SSLM/A (courtesy photo)

The reconciliation process was mediated by Lt. General Bapiny Manytuil Wejang, the Chairman and commander in chief of South Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SSLM/A) and the head of military and security coordinator for South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

In a statement, Col. Samuel Chan Mut Turoah, the press secretary in the office of Chairman and Commander in Chief of SSLM/A, lauded Manytuil for reconciling the Bul community members.

“This initiative didn’t come to success overnight, but it was rather a gradual process and long journey since he decided to take a lead in moving his community towards peaceful co-existence,” he said.

According to Turoach, Manytuil started reconciling with those who were holding grudges against him after returning from neighbouring Sudan in 2018.

“He later came to resolve the disputes between Stephen Buoy Rolnyang and Maj. Gen. Mathew Puljang Top which was seen as impossible and unachievable by the people of greater Mayom but through his conflicts mitigation strategies and experiences in resolving disputes, he managed to bring the two brothers together again,” noted the statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The official, however, lauded the presidential advisor on national security affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime for initiating the peace building and reconciliation process among members of the Bul community.

He said Gatluak gave Manytuil the full mandate to lead the process of peace and reconciliation among the Bul Community as well as the neighboring communities of Bentiu and Bahr el Ghazal region.

“Hon. Tut Gatluak will take a lead in mobilizing the funds to facilitate the ongoing peace initiative,” stressed Turoach.

He added, “This peace initiative shall pave a way for development and stability in greater Mayom as well as to our neighbouring communities in Bentiu and the entire Bahr el Ghazal region".

Meanwhile the official appealed to the youth, politicians, military generals and other eminent personalities from the Bul community to unite and reconcile under the newly-achieved peace initiative.

In 2018, at least 14 people were killed in clashes between two clans of the Bul community.

(ST)