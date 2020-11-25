 
 
 
Sudan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facility

November 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) — Sudan has condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia on a petroleum distribution terminal on Monday.

A Houthi Shiite rebel carries his weapon as he joins others to protest against Saudi-led airstrikes at a rally in Sanaa, Yemen on 1 April 2015 (Photo: AP/Hani Mohamed)The Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired a Quds-2 missile on a plant of Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. The Saudi government confirmed the attack and called on the UN Security Council to “stop the threat” to global energy security.

In a statement issued by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry Tuesday, Sudan expressed its denunciation of "this criminal act" which proved the Houthi militia’s violations undermining security and stability in the region.

Sudan expressed its confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to protect its vital and economic facilities and firmly confront terrorist groups, affirming its full solidarity with the Kingdom in all its measures against anyone trying to undermine its security and stability.

Since early 2015, Yemen’s Houthi forces have rebelled against the Saudi-led coalition, which sent airstrikes causing civilian casualties.

Monday’s attack, according to Houthi spokesman, Yahya Sarea, was in retaliation against the attacks against their positions by the coalition.

(ST)

