Lakes state governor briefs President Kiir on security issues

November 24, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Lakes state governor, Makur Kulang on Tuesday briefed President Salva Kiir on the security situation in his area.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

A statement from the presidency said President Kiir urged Kulang to emphasize working with other political parties for the smooth implementation of the revitalized peace accord.

The South Sudanese leader reportedly encouraged Kulang to prioritise carrying out the disarmament exercise across Lakes state.

For his part, however, Kulang said the security situation in Lakes state is calm and stable.

He assured the South Sudanese leader that all efforts are underway to ensure stability.

According to reports, the routine of inter-communal clashes in many parts of the country prevails due to lack of an efficient justice system.

(ST)