FFC should leave Sudan political arena once parliament is formed, Minnawi says

November 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minni Arko Minnawi, called on the ruling coalition in Sudan to leave the political arena after the formation of the Legislative Council.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a broad alliance of political groups backing Hamdok government, is considered as the governing coalition after it signed a political agreement on the transitional period with the military transitional council in August 2019.

"The political incubator (the FFC) must disappear after the formation of the Legislative Council. (Normally) the incubator is for governments that reach power through elections, while all the components of the ruling coalition now come to power by consensus," said Minnawi in a press conference held in Khartoum together with the members of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) that he chairs.

Minnawi further dismissed allegations he seeks to forge an alliance with the military component of the Sovereign Council in a bid to marginalize the civilian component backed by the FCC.

Minnawi has been very critical to the FFC since the popular revolution that toppled the former regime.

The animosity started when some political forces said the armed groups had no role in the collapse of the regime. It was further exacerbated by the demand of the armed groups to hold peace talks before to join the transitional government, so the political groups refused their participation in the talks with the military council on the transition.

Minnawi and the other signatories of the peace agreement should join the transitional authority at the end of the ongoing talks on the transition partnership council that includes the FFC, SRF and the military component.

However, he dismissed rumours that he would be appointed at the head of Darfur regional authority.

Consultations are taking place to form the transitional parliament where the two factions of the SRF will be represented by 75 seats, the FFC will take 165 while the remaining 60 seats will be allocated to groups that support the revolution but did not join the charter of the ruling coalition.

The SLM-MM leader called for a reconciliation between the centre and the peripheral regions, noting that his call is addressed to all the Sudanese people, including the Islamists who supported the ousted president Omar al-Bashir except for those who committed crimes.

Also, he said they started the implementation of the security arrangements as provided in the Juba peace agreement.

On 16 November, the North Darfur state announced the arrival of his troops that were in Libya to the military barracks outside El-Fasher.

Asked about his position from the ongoing normalization with Israel, Minnawi said favourable to the process but that does "not means neglecting the Palestinian issue".

(ST)