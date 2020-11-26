Sudan transition forces reach partnership agreement

November 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The leaders of the parties to the transitional government in Sudan agreed on Wednesday to form the Transition Partners Council, consisting of 21 members.

The new political body is one of the disposition added to the transitional constitution after the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups.

It aims to coordinate positions and resolve differences between the parties that signed the political agreement of 17 August 2019 and the peace agreement of 3 October 2020.

Ten of the 21 seats in the partnership council will go the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and five seats will be allocated for each of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the military component of the Sovereignty Council. In addition, the 21st seat will go to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Sudan Tribune further learnt that the parties agreed to form a secretariat consisting of eight members, four of them represent the FFC groups, two for the SRF and two for the military component.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will assume the presidency of the Council and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will be alternate president.

The Forces of Freedom and Change nominated their representatives in the Partners Council, namely: Babikir Faisal, Youssef Muhammad Zain, Omer al-Dugair, Fadlallah Barmah, Kamal Bolad, Ali Alrayah Alsanhouri, Haydar al-Safi, Taha Osman, Mohamed Nagi Al-Asam and Jamal Idris.

Also, the FFC representatives in the secretariat are Khalid Omer, Mutaz Saleh, Muhaid Siddiq and Nasreddin Ahmed.

The deal will pave the way for the formation of a new cabinet with 25% of its ministers representing the armed groups of the two SRF factions.

The SPLM-N North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, on Tuesday, issued a statement denouncing the draft status of the partnership saying it aims to confiscate the powers of the legislative body, reduce the government authority and benefit the military body.

The holdout group further stressed that this agreement aims to lock the way for the negotiations on the roots of the Sudanese crisis and to leave them with the only option to join the Juba peace agreement.

However, the FFC leading member Khalid Omer Youssif stressed in statements on Wednesday that the purpose of this agreement is to coordinate the position of the parties to the transitional government.

This council is not executive nor a legislative body, he said stressing that it would not interfere in the function of the government bodies.

(ST)