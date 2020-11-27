November 26, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said three Ethiopian peacekeepers serving in the young nation were withdrawn and deported to their country without any explanation given

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)

Last Saturday, it emerged that three Ethiopian soldiers from the Tigray ethnic group were sent back to their country.

An official at the UN Mission in South Sudan said the deportation of the peacekeepers could have violated their human rights if based on ethnicity.

“The Mission’s Human Rights Division is following up on their situation. As a Troop Contributing Country, Ethiopia is ultimately responsible for the conduct and movement of its troops,” a spokesperson at UNMISS told The East African.

He added, “However, if personnel are discriminated against because of their ethnicity or any other reason, this could involve a human rights violation under international law".

Following the latest incident involving Ethiopians, UNMISS said it requested access to any soldier in need protection under international law.

There are three Ethiopian battalions in South Sudan, comprising around 2000 personnel, who are assisting with protection and peace building.

Ethiopia is the largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN peacekeeping mission.

(ST)