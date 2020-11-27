Ethiopian government pledges to assist and resettle refugees in Sudan



November 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Ethiopian government said on Thursday that efforts are being made to return the internally displaced persons and the Ethiopian refugees in Sudan who fled their areas after the eruption of fighting in Tigray region earlier this month.

Deputy Ethiopian Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen has been touring European countries to explain the " law enforcement operation" against the forces loyal to the recalcitrant Tigray region government.

United Nations and western diplomats voiced deep concerns about the humanitarian situation in the restive region and called for unfettered access to the aid organisations and groups.

Also, the massive influx of refugees into Sudanese territory raised alarm about the violence against civilians in the conflict zones.

During his meeting with the British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Mekonnen thought to reassure that his government is now finalizing its security operations and working with aid workers to provide the needy with humanitarian assistance.

"The Minister also gave reassurance to Hon. Rabb that the Government together with the international agencies is working tirelessly to address the humanitarian situations with more humanitarian corridors opening up to reach those in need of humanitarian assistance," said the Ethiopian foreign ministry.

"Efforts are also underway to support those refugees who fled to Sudan to return and settle peacefully in their home country," further said Mekonnen according to the statement.

In Paris, the deputy foreign minister was received by President Emmanuel Macron but not statement was released after the meeting. Also, he met with the Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès in Brussels.

Over 40,000 refugees have fled into Sudan since the eruption of hostilities between the federal army the Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces on 4 November.

In Addis Ababa, the official Ethiopian News Agency said the situation returned to normal in several cities of Tigray pointing to Axum, Shire, and Adwa which are now under the control of government forces.

(ST)