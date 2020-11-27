Burhan voices his support to Sudanese position on GERD talks



November 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) — The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday voiced his support to the government negotiating position in the filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Sudan has suspended its participation in the direct tripartite talks on the first filling of the GERD, calling for a new approach involving a mediation team made of African experts and international observers.

Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas who is also the head of the government negotiating team briefed al-Burhan on the process which lasts for more than eight years.

"Al-Burhan confirmed his support for the position taken by the negotiating team, calling for the Sudanese national interest to be the only reference for negotiations," said a statement by the Sovereign Council after the meeting.

He further stressed the need for a political and diplomatic mobilisation to support the government position which is a national security matter, the statement stressed.

Sudan recently blamed South African foreign minister saying she neglected its demand to refer the file back to the African Union Bureau.

South Africa is involved in the process as the chairperson of the regional body. Also, are involved in the talks as observers, the European Union and the United States.

Observers say that the suspension of the Sudanese participation in the negotiations means de facto the suspension of the whole process.

(ST)