South Sudan’s Kiir, al-Sisi discuss GERD, bi-lateral relations

November 28, 2020 (JUBA) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday met with his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir to discuss developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) shaking hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, January 10, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Speaking at a joint press conference with Kiir, al-Sisi said the meeting also focused on strengthening existing cooperation between the two countries in water resources and irrigation, and to join efforts to maximize the utilization of the Nile River’s resources.

“We affirmed that Egypt’s vision is based on the fact that the Nile River should be a source of cooperation and development as a lifeline for all the people of the Nile Basin countries,” said the Egyptian leader.

“We reviewed the developments regarding the issue of GERD and the course of the ongoing negotiations with the aim of reaching a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam,” he added.

The two leaders also exchanged views on many current regional and international issues of common interest, especially the ongoing developments in Ethiopia and East Africa which are of strategic importance, and how to work to contain their potential repercussions on the region.

“We agreed to coordinate our joint efforts in a way that achieves security and stability in the region, and preserves the interests of the peoples of the region in a framework of transparency and common interest,” said al-Sisi.

The Egyptian President assured his South Sudan counterpart that his country was ready and eager to provide all support to South Sudan, especially regarding development, and will help it benefit from Egyptian experiences regarding the process of development and construction.

For his part, President Kiir underlined South Sudan’s position on the importance of dialogue in dealing with issues affecting regional stability.

He also stressed South Sudan’s firm commitment to regional solidarity and responsibility as Africans to seek African solutions to African problems.

(ST)