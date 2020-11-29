Sudan frees 5 farmers abducted by Ethiopian militia



November 28, 2020 (GADAREF) - Sudan’s armed militiamen of the Reserve Forces deployed on the border strip in the state of Gadaref of eastern Sudan managed to free five Sudanese kidnapped 5 by an Ethiopian militia.

The five farmers and herders who had been abducted by armed Ethiopian militiamen in the Kenin area on Wednesday. The kidnappers demanded five billion pounds in exchange for the detainees’ release.

Security sources disclosed to the Sudan Tribune Saturday that a military force from the Reserve Forces stormed the hideout of the Ethiopian kidnappers and managed to free the five hostages after a 3-hour clash.

Sudanese officials had several times discussed the issue of the Amhara armed men with Addis Ababa, but the federal government seems unable to control the same gangs that are taking part in the fight against the ousted Tigray government.

Following the eruption of military confrontation in the northern region of Ethiopia on 4 November, the Sudanese army deployed troops in the border areas where the clashes are taking place.

The east southern border areas of Gadaref and South Kordofan were left without troops opening the door for the Amhara gunmen to resume criminal activities.

The Reserve Forces were part of the dissolved Popular Defence Forces. They work under the name of Reserve Forces in Gadaref and South Kordofan.

