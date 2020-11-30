November 30, 2020 (JUBA) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a lasting ceasefire in South Sudan to create a conducive environment to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Monday morning in Juba Guterres recalled that the COVID-19 remains one of the greatest health challenges of the global community is facing.

He further underscored the need for peace and stability in South Sudan to enable UN agencies to support South Sudanese to combat the pandemic.

“A lasting ceasefire is crucial in South Sudan and I commend the parties for generally abiding by it,” Guterres said in a video released by UNMISS and broadcasted by Radio Miryaha.

The government and the other signatories of the revitalized peace agreement have committed themselves to the ceasefire agreement despite the slow pace in the implementation of the security arrangement.

However, inter-communal violence in the Greater Jonglei left hundreds dead and raised alarmed the international community.

Also, clashes erupt from times to time between the government forces and the holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) despite the recommitment of the two sides to the 21 December 2017 ceasefire agreement.

The UN chief said that the country has made progress in the implementation of the revitalized pact as displaced and refugees have regained their areas.

“I call on all parties to support the peace process and ensure that the guns are silenced and remain silent,” he said before to add that enhancing the political process remains the only “way to improve security and maintain peace”.

(ST)