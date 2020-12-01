Pompeo, al-Burhan discuss Ethiopian conflict, Sudan’s delisting



November 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed the situation in the restive Tigray region of Ethiopia as well as the going arrangements for Sudan removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

According to the transitional constitution, military and security issues are managed by the military component headed by al-Burhan.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Sudanese presidency said that al-Burhan received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Monday.

The two parties "discussed arrangements related to removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism in the coming weeks, in addition to bilateral relations and means of promoting and developing them, as well as issues of common interest at the regional and international levels," said the statement.

Abdallah Hamdok in an interview aired on Sunday said the Congress will approve the removal and restore Sudan’s sovereign immunities on 11 December.

Al-Burhan and Pompeo further discussed "the events in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the need to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict in a way that achieves regional peace and strengthens security in the region," said the statement.

"The U.S. Secretary of State expressed his country’s appreciation for Sudan hosting the Ethiopian refugees, despite the exceptional economic conditions that it is witnessing," further stressed the Sudanese presidency.

Due to its proximity, Sudan is the only country to receive Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting. Over 46000 refugees until to now have sneaked into eastern Sudan.

