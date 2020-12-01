Sudan’s PM meets Boeing executive

November 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok met Monday with a delegation from Boeing as the country inched closer to being off the US terror list.

Sudan Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok (R), US charge d’affaires Brian Shukan (C), Boeing Middle East president Bernard Dunn (L)

The President of Boeing in the Middle East, North Africa & Turkey Bernard Dunn came to the meeting alongside the US top diplomat in Sudan Brian Shukan.

The US embassy in Khartoum described the meeting as "productive" in which they discussed opportunities for U.S. investment in Sudan’s civilian aviation sector.

Hamdok was quoted by his office as saying that he directed Sudan airways "to create effective partnerships with the leading US aircraft manufacturer Boeing so that the national carrier returns to its leading position at the forefront of airlines in the Middle East and the continent"

The acting Minister of and Infrastructure and Transport Hashem Ibnauf said the visit is practical proof for the rescission of Sudan’s name from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism which is due to become final in less than two weeks.

He added that the two sides discussed investment opportunities as well as having a uniform "technical umbrella" in the country.

Sudan airways managing director Yasser Temo that they devised a plan to review the work with Boeing in view of a past relationship and opening new horizons in the field of modernization and development of the different Sudan Airways ground and air operations.

(ST)