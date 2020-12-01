SPLM-IO national conference commences in Juba Tuesday

November 30, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) will conduct its sixth national conference in the capital, Juba starting this week Tuesday.

South Sudan’s FVP Riek Machar (Reuters photo)

The event, the SPLM-IO said, will be held under the theme, “Building and Sustaining Peace through Implementation of R-ARCSS” from December 1-5.

“The conference will discuss among other; implementation of the revitalized government (R-ARCSS), formation of National, State and Local government. The vision and mission of the SPLM (IO) and its program during the transitional period,” partly reads the statement.

Members of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau, National Liberation Council (NLC) and SPLM-IO nominees to the various levels of the revitalized peace agreement will attend the conference.

The peace deal brokered by the regional bloc (IGAD) reinstates SPLM-IO leader, Riek Machar as First Vice-President of South Sudan. The accord also provides for 35 ministries, 10 deputy ministers and 550 legislators during the transitional period.

Under the terms of the September 2018 peace deal, the previous government retained 20 ministries, the SPLM-IO has nine ministries, the opposition alliance were allocated three ministries, SPLM-FDs got two ministries and other political parties took one ministry.

