South Sudan likely to face severe famine, aid agency warns

December 1, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan is likely to face famine due to the effects of a protracted conflict, flooding and a poor economy, an international non-governmental charity organisation warned on Monday.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

Save the Children, in a statement, said cumulative effects of years of conflict, flooding, and a poor economy has destroyed livelihoods, disrupted food production, markets and forced four million people out of homes.

It said children in South Sudan face serious threat of hunger as nearly one million of them under five years face severe food shortages.

According to the international non-governmental charity, at least 300,000 children in South Sudan are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous and deadly form of hunger.

About 6.5 million people or over half of South Sudan’s population have faced food insecurity this year alone, recent statistics from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicate.

(ST)