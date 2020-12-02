 
 
 
650 S. Sudan refugees relocated to Uganda’s Lamwo camp

December 1, 2020 (LAMWO) – A total of 650 refugees from South Sudan have been relocated by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Palabek settlement in Lamwo district of northern Uganda.

South Sudanese refugees at Nyumanzi settlement camp in Adjumani (Getty Image)

The move reportedly follows the ethnic clashes between the Nuer and Kuku tribes of South Sudan in the Palorinya settlement centre. The incident reportedly left three people dead while six others sustained injuries.

The Palorinya refugee settlement camp commandant, David Wangwe, said they exhausted all the avenues to reconcile the two groups, but all their efforts have not yielded any positive outcomes.

"Religious leaders, cultural leaders, refugee leaders and security were engaged in several dialogues with the two tribes but they all fell on deaf ears," Wangwe told Uganda’s Daily Monitor Friday last week.

"The two tribes vowed never to keep together and we were left with no choice but to relocate them,” he added.

The relocation of refugees’ exercise started at the beginning of November and the last batch of the refugee was moved on Friday.

The Lamwo settlement camp commandant, Julius Kamuza was quoted saying they were aware of the situation in Palorinya camp.

"The leadership at Lamwo settlements were engaged before the relocation and those who were relocated, their leaders were also spoken to at length," he explained.

Lamwo refugee settlement has a population of 54,000 South Sudanese refugees who fled their country from March 2017 to date.

Currently, there are 1 million South Sudanese refugees in Uganda, the vast majority of them women and children who fled years of brutal civil war and hunger in the country.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

