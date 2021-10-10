Burhan, Perthes discuss roadmap to implement transition agenda in Sudan

October 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Volker Perthes Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) proposed that the Sudanese parties should set up a joint roadmap to implement the transitional agenda.

Perthes on Saturday met with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fatah al-Burhan to discuss the ongoing political crisis that sparked between the civilian and military components after the coup attempt of 21 September.

Following the meeting, he stated he encourage the parties to overcome the current crisis and focus on the objectives and real issues facing the transitional process in Sudan.

"The meeting tackled a draft roadmap for outstanding issues in the transitional period and the need for comprehensive dialogue between the political parties and agreement on a joint roadmap," reads a statement by the Sovereign Council on Saturday.

The meeting also discussed the need to address the eastern Sudan crisis as a national issue that must be taken into consideration, further added the statement.

Al-Burhan refused to deploy forces to ensure the movement of goods between the terminals on the Red Sea and the rest of the country and the tribal protesters have closed roads and blocked the seaports.

Perthes already met with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and several members of the Sovereign Council. He plans to meet with the ruling coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Following the 21 September failed coup, al-Burhan sent a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, UN Secretary-General and President of the Security Council to reiterate his commitment as the leader of the military component to protect the democratic transition in Sudan.

"We are committed to overseeing and protecting the transition in the Sudan until we reach the goal of holding free and fair elections that genuinely reflect the will and aspirations of the Sudanese people. We will work to prevent any attempt, from any quarter, to hinder the transitional process," reads a letter to the Security Council on 29 September.

