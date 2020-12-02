Ethiopian refugee children must reunite with families, urges humanitarian group

December 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - International humanitarian group Save the Children urged the necessity of reuniting Ethiopian child refugees, who recently fled to Sudan, with their families on Tuesday.
Some 139 Ethiopian children have crossed into Sudan following the eruption of fighting in the Tigray region between the federal army and the TPLF fighters.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the organization highlighted those lone children are at risk of exploitation and abuse.
"Save the Children emphasises the urgent need to reunite the children with their parents or legal caregivers and has deployed a specialist to help set up a reunification system," said the statement.
Arshad Malik, Save the Children’s country director in Sudan, visited Um Rabaka camp and voiced concern about the unaccompanied children, stressing the vitality of reuniting them with their families.
They "are at high risk of trafficking, exploitation and abuse, particularly girls. They need special care and protection," he pointed out.
Um Rabaka is the largest refugee camp for people who have fled the recent escalation in Ethiopia. The camp is set up for 5,000 people but is already hosting twice that number.
(ST)
