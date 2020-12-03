FFC, Hamdok discuss formation of Sudan’s second transitional cabinet

December 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Wednesday discussed the formation of the second transitional government after the signing of a peace agreement with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the ruling coalition renewed its confidence in the Prime Minister and called on him to continue leading the transitional government.

The FFC leadership further discussed with him the formation of the new cabinet and agreed on the need to evaluate the performances of the transitional government during the past period since its establishment last year.

The purpose of the evaluation is "to ensure that the priorities of the next phase are carefully considered," further stressed the statement.

For his part, Hamdok underscored that the signing of a peace agreement and the presence of the signatory groups in Khartoum provides an opportunity to inject new blood into his government to achieve democratic transformation.

Evaluating cabinet performance



There were media reports about an agreement recently reached by the FFC groups about the distribution of ministries in the new government.

However, the spokeswoman for the FFC Central Council, Amina Mahmoud, denied such agreement between coalition forces on the upcoming government.

Mahmoud that the Central Council did not allocate any ministry to any party, noting that the selection of new ministers is based on competence, not political affiliation.

She said that the coalition discussed on Tuesday the structure of the Council of Ministers, which includes the dismantling of some ministries and the addition to the creation of two ministries, one for peace and the other for communications and digital transformation.

Under the peace agreement of 3 October, the SRF will participate with 25% of the total members of the executive body.

Mahmoud said that FFC did not recommend keeping or removing any minister, noting that they requested a report on the ministries ’performance during the past year, and then they would consult with the prime minister about the formation of the new cabinet.

(ST)