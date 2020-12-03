SPLM-IO accuses government forces of ceasefire violations

December 2, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) leader and the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar has accused government forces of violating the ceasefire deal.

President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

Speaking during the 6th SPLM-IO national conference in Juba on Monday, Machar said violating the cessation agreement shows government’s unwillingness to implement the revitalized peace accord.

“These violations are clear demonstration of lack of political will in commitment to the implementation of transitional security arrangement,” he said.

Machar also cited the president’s appointment without consulting other members of the coalition government and the delays to dissolve the country’s transitional national assembly as setbacks to the timely implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Separately, South Sudan’s Petroleum minister, Puot Kang Chol told reporters that the conference agreed that nine states governments be formed, including counties administrations across the country.

He further said the SPLM-IO shall submit its lists for appointments, except for Upper Nile state, where a governor is to be appointed.

According to Chol, the conference also recommended that the national legislature be reconstituted, further recommitted itself to the Rome Initiative and its team in the government delegation will travel to Rome for talks with South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA).

Members of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau, National Liberation Council (NLC) and SPLM-IO nominees to the various levels of the revitalized peace agreement are attending the conference under the theme, “Building and Sustaining Peace through Implementation of R-ARCSS” from December 1-5.

The peace deal brokered by the regional bloc (IGAD) reinstates SPLM-IO leader as the First Vice-President of South Sudan. The accord also provides for 35 ministries, 10 deputy ministers and 550 legislators during the transitional period.

Under the terms of the September 2018 peace deal, the previous government retained 20 ministries, the SPLM-IO has nine ministries, the opposition alliance were allocated three ministries, SPLM-FDs got two ministries and other political parties took one ministry.

(ST)