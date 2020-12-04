Sudan’s Hamdok distances himself from al-Burhan’s partnership body

December 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok expressed reservations about the recent formation of the Transition Partners Council (TPC), warning that he would boycott it if no substantial changes were made.

On Thursday afternoon, was leaked a decree signed by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan establishing the TPC.

The new body is tasked with "Directing the transitional period to serve the supreme interests of Sudan, reads the decree which was signed on 1 December. Also, it speaks about resolving the divergences between the transition’s components.

It was noted that among the six military members in the Council appeared Abdel Rahmin Daglo, Hemetti’s brother and Second Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) even if he is not a member of the Sovereign Council.

Also, Hamdok is appointed as a member of the new council.

The move was seen as a coup-de force by the military component and some armed groups that are openly hostile to the political parties.

In the evening, reliable sources told the Sudan Tribune that Hamdok had shown his dissatisfaction with this manoeuvre and expressed four reservations to the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

"Hamdok informed the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change that the TPC’s role should exclusively be coordinative and consultative. Also, it should not interfere in the activities of the executive, legislative organs nor the sovereign council," said the sources.

The sources said that Hamdok recalled the FFC that it had been agreed to appoint him as the TPC’s alternate chairman and to appoint two members of his cabinet in the council. While he is appointed as a member with no other minister from his cabinet.

Also, the prime minister, according to multiple sources, raised the need for a fair representation of women in the Council as it was agreed. Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi is the only female member of the coordination mechanism.

He said he would not take part in the new structure unless the needed changes are implemented.

The new mechanism includes 13 FFC member and 9 members from the SRF factions.

On October 28, The Sudanese parties agreed to amend the Transitional Constitutional Document and to a council for the political parties and civilian groups, the military and the armed groups that signed a peace agreement.

The Alsudani newspaper reported that Minni Minnawi the head of Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) faction, contested the representation of the FFC by 13 members while the eastern Sudan groups said they want to appoint their representatives now and not after the eastern Sudan conference as provided.

According to the newspaper, the National Umma Party said it should be represented by three no two representatives in the mechanism.

