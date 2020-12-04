Sudanese and Chinese officials discuss Khartoum refinery investments

December 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government has made an offer to China to establish a new company to maintain refineries and power stations, particularly the expansion of the Khartoum refinery.

Sudanese oil workers at one of GNPOC fields in South Kordofan (file photo Asawer oil company)

This offer comes after the Sudanese government informed the Chinese Petroleum Corporation of the November 25 expiration date of its concession in Block 6 of the Muglad Basin, in the state of West Kordofan.

The Ministry of Energy said, in a statement received by the Sudan Tribune on Thursday, that Minister Khairy Abdel-Rahman held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Machin Ming in Khartoum, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister presented the Khartoum refinery expansion project to the ambassador. He added that the new company would take advantage of the nation’s skilled manpower to manage refinery and power plant maintenance services.

The Sudanese government owns 90% — and the Chinese government 10% — of the Khartoum refinery launched in May 2000, which has a capacity of 50 thousand barrels per day to refine the Nile blend crude.

It is expected to expand to producing 200 thousand barrels per day.

Abdel Rahman said that the Ministry of Energy is keen to continue cooperation with China in the oil, mining, and electricity sectors.

"All opportunities are available to increase the volume of Chinese investments, including entering into new agreements in the exploration and production of oil in a number of new blocks and fields, in addition to investment in the field of alternative electric energies," he added.

The statement mentions that the minister and the ambassador discussed new agreements that have been signed to explore minerals in a number with blocks.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to develop relations with Sudan and increase the volume of their investments in the country, especially in the energy and mining sectors.

The ambassador requested to be provided with a list of the proposed projects, pledging to invite relevant Chinese companies to present their competitive offers. He then assured that he would provide the required support and facilities to the Chinese officials contracting with the ministry, whether they be in the fields or in the maintenance of the Khartoum refinery.

(ST)