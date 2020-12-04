Sudan al-Rawat oil field starts production

December 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The al-Rawat oil field, which is part of block 25, in the White Nile state has officially begun production with a capacity of 440 barrels per day from the first wells, said the Sudanese government on Thursday.

The Minister of Energy and Mining, Khairy Abdel Rahman, the Undersecretary, the Governor of the White Nile Thursday, were in the Salam locality of the White Nile state to witness the beginning of oil production of the first well in Block 25 of the al-Rawat field.

The daily capacity of the well is 440 barrels. However, when the other six wells begin their production, the field will produce over 3,000 bpd.

In his speech, Minister Abdel Rahman underscored that that oil production in the Rawat field is 100% pure Sudanese effort.

He pointed out that his visit aims to follow up on the ongoing efforts to increasing oil production to improve the national revenue within a national effort to get the country out of its economic marasmus.

The minister and his accompanying delegation also inspected oil refining operations in the Bashair oil station in the Jebelain locality, as well as the Um Dabaker power station in Rabak locality, besides the progress of the electrical energy production operations.

Abdel Rahman praised the efforts of workers in the field and the high technical arrangements as an important promotion to attract investment, calling on workers to continue their efforts to increase production.

He promised that the income of al-Rawat field would serve the development of the region’s projects through the social responsibility programs of oil companies.

