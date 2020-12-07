There are flaws in al-Burhan’s decree on Sudan’s partnership council, Arman says

December 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-North Vice-Chairman Yasir Arman on Sunday said there were flaws in al-Burhan’s decision to form the partnership council and called for more discussions between the government parties to resolve these differences.

The Council of Ministers and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Friday and Saturday strongly disapproved a decision by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan giving large powers to a coordination body that was supposed to resolve divergences that may emerge between the transition ruling parties.

Arman on Sunday broke the silence of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Hadi Idris on the rift, adding more pressure on al-Burhan. The latter released a statement via a TV channel based in Abu Dhabi saying he formed a council agreed by the parties without explaining why he brushed aside a draft decision transmitted by the other parties.

"The way in which the Council of Partners was formed bore flaws that will reproduce the same old problems," said Arman in statements to the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

"The purpose of the council is to avoid confrontation, establishing a solid partnership between the parties to the transition and resolving, but now the council itself has become a crisis," he said.

Arman further called to return back to the starting point and to form the new consultative body on the basis of "a political council that seeks wisdom in resolving disputed issues."

In line with Article 80 of the amended constitutional document, the transition partners council has to resolve potential disputes between the parties participating in the transitional period government.

The Council of Partners should be "a council of wise men and women with the purpose of resolving the disputes facing the transitional period, in addition to forging a unified political will to resolve major issues and questions."

Al-Burhan’s decree on the partnership council provides that it would direct the transitional period resolve divergences and any other powers necessary to implement its competencies or to exercise its powers.

The government on Friday issued a statement saying that in such a way the council can interfere in its action and monitor its programmes replacing the legislative council.

On Sunday, the spokesman for the FFC Central Council Ibrahim al-Sheikh said that they agreed with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to form a quadripartite committee from the SRF factions, FFC, the cabinet and the military component of the Sovereign Council to conduct a constructive dialogue on the competences of the partnership council and tasks.

(ST)