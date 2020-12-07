Over 50,000 Ethiopian refugees crossed into Sudan; aid groups



December 6, 2020 (GADAREF) - The flow of Ethiopian refugees continued towards the eastern Sudanese areas, bringing the total number of refugees who sneaked into Sudan to more than 50,000 people.

The reception centres for Ethiopian refugees fleeing the war between the federal army and the TPLF fighters received hundreds of newcomers on Sunday, humanitarian sources told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

"The total number of Ethiopians increased to 50,530 refugees, including 34,184 refugees in Hamdayat camp, after the arrival of 553 refugees on Sunday," the officials added.

According to the aid workers, the number of refugees inside Hashaba camp jumped to 16,264, of whom 11250 were transferred to Um Rakuba camp in the eastern Qallabat locality of Gadaref.

Despite the poor conditions in the camps, refugees say they feel safe of the continued fighting in several areas in Tigray Region.

Addis Ababa initially announced the end of the war after the capture of the regional capital Mekelle, but reports from the Tigray say the federal troops continue to clash with the TPLF elements in different areas.

Sudan which is the head of the IGAD region proposed to mediate between the two parties but Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declined the proposition which had been made during the first week of the fighting.

(ST)