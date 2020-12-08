Two farmers killed by RSF in South Kordofan: local group



December 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Two farmers have been shot dead and one injured by soldiers belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Elefain village near Kadogli, South Kordofan, as a result of refusing to allow the offenders’ cattle to graze on their farms.

Local Elefain cultivators Nasir Nimir Teeya and Abdalla Kanu were killed and the third farmer, Hassan Kanu, survived with wounds to the neck and thigh.

According to a statement from the Human Rights and Development Organization (HUDO), “On their way back [from pushing the cattle out of their farms], a group of armed people dressing in Rapid Support Force uniform shot at them with guns and killed two people/farmers.”

“A case was filed at Kadogli police against anonymous but police did not even investigate,” the organization added.

The RSF soldiers have gone unidentified without an investigation, leading HUDO to call on the Sudanese government for the accountability of the perpetrators and a guarantee of civilian safety in South Kordofan.

The farmers had been relocating the cattle to the Zareiba, a holding location for unaccompanied animals encroaching on farmers’ properties. The animals’ owners typically pay a fine at the Zareiba before retrieving them.

Consequently, HUDO seeks a full investigation as well as the accountability of the perpetrators. The motive behind the shooting is not presently known.

During the Sudanese political uprising of 2019, the RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo“Hemetti”, were employed by the military party controlling the country in order to control protestors. Since then, the RSF have been accused of several human rights violations, including the Khartoum massacre of June 2019. The Forces have actively denied these accusations.

In Monday’s press statement, HUDO stated that Kadogli’s police department has committed misconduct by not following up on the case and consequently allowing government militias to threaten the safety of citizens living in conflict areas.

