U.S. removes Sudan from religious freedom watch list

Sudanese Christians attend Christmas mass in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Abd Raouf)December 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has been from the Special Watch List for alleged violations of religious freedom, announced Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that Sudan and Uzbekistan have been removed from the Special Watch List based on significant, concrete progress undertaken by their respective governments over the past year," said Pompeo.

"The courageous reforms of their laws and practices stand as models for other nations to follow," he further said.

In response to the reforms undertaken by the transitional government, Sudan was the only country removed in December 2019 from the U.S. State Department’s list of "countries of particular concern," which are subject to sanctions.

However, the east African country was added to a watchlist of countries that still have to improve their record.

On Monday, the State Department for the first time put Nigeria in the list of Countries of Particular Concern for severe violations, pursuant to the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).

The State Department did not accept a recommendation by the U.S Commission on International Religious Freedom that India, Russia, Syria and Vietnam be also designated as Countries of Particular Concern.

The new list includes Pakistan and China along with Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

(ST)

