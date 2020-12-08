Infighting between SLA-AW factions displaces over 27,000 in Darfur

December 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Internal infighting between factions of the holdout Sudan Liberation Movement/Army - of Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM/A-AW) over the control of gold mines and attacks against the government forces have displaced more than 27,000 people.

On 1 December, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres submitted a report to the Security Council on the situation in Sudan ahead of a briefing on the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the AU/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on 8 December.

In his report about the situation in Darfur during the three past months from September to November 2020, Guterres said 21 armed conflicts were recorded that resulted in 23 fatalities.

He added that the SLA-AW elements attacked three positions of the Sudanese army in Jebel Marra south of Boulay, south of Sortony and south of Golo.

Also, the reports mentioned attacks between two SLA-AW factions led by rebel commanders Mubarak Aldouk and Saleh Borsa in several areas in Jebel Marra, resulting in one civilian fatality and causing new displacements.

"Infighting on 30 September and 12 October between these two factions in Dwo and surrounding villages in East Jebel Marra, South Darfur, over the control of artisanal gold mines near Kidingir and illegal tax collection in East Jebel Marra resulted in at least seven civilians being killed and 525 families, mainly women and children, being displaced," further stressed the report.

According to the report, on 16 November commander Mubarak Aldouk and 14 other commanders presented a signed statement to UNAMID in which "they announced their split from the group, citing grievances including discrimination, extortion, the torture of detainees and the murder of dissidents".

The secretary-general stressed that the attacks by the rebel group and the intercommunal violence in the region displaced some 27,445 people in the Jebel Marra area in Central and South Darfur.

The SLM-M leader last month departed from France where he was exiled for several years. Following his arrival in the Ugandan capital Kampala, he stated that he would return to the country to launch an inclusive conference for a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

The mandate of the UNAMID will terminate on 31 December as the new political mission UNITAMS will begin its mandate on the first of January 2021, even if no head of mission has been appointed until now due to the Russian and Chinese objection to the appointment of a European diplomat.

