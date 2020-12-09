Eritrean officials discuss Tigray conflict with Sudan’s al-Burhan



December 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Eritrean foreign minister was in Khartoum to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region with the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan.

Osman Saleh flanked by the Eritrean Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab handed over a message from President Isaias Afwerki to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday.

"The message and ensuing discussions focused on current developments in Ethiopia and their ramifications for regional peace and stability," reads a statement issued by the Eritrean Information Ministry in Asmara.

In Khartoum, the Sovereign Council stated that the message was related to bilateral relations and means to develop it in all fields.

Khartoum says neutral in the inter-Ethiopian conflict and opened its border to around 50,000 civilian refugees. Also, the Sudanese army arrested the fleeing Ethiopian military and returned them back to the Ethiopian authorities.

On the other hand, the Sudanese army redeployed troops in border areas and expelled Ethiopian militiamen who used to attack Sudanese farmers.

According to Reuters, U.S. officials believe now that Eritrean troops are involved in the fighting against the TPLF forces in Tigray alongside the Ethiopian federal army.

"Evidence of Eritrean involvement cited in the U.S. view of the month-long war includes satellite images, intercepted communications and anecdotal reports from Tigray region, five diplomats and a security source all briefed on the U.S. assessment told Reuters".

(ST)