Burhan reverses his decision on mandate of Sudan’s transition partners body



December 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Rahman has reversed his position to form a partnership council with large powers, putting an end to the disagreement with the Prime Minister and the pro-democracy coalition of political forces.

The leader of the military component of the transitional authority on the first of December signed a decree establishing the agreed Council of Partners of the Transitional Period with a large mandate allowing the new coordination boy to oversight the government action and limiting the field of the legislative council.

The decision raised suspicions about attempts by al-Burhan and his military faction to circumvent the civilian government and its divided coalition with the support of some former rebels who returned to Khartoum recently.

However, sources close to the file told the Sudan Tribune, Tuesday, that "Al-Burhan has finally backpedalled on his disputed decision of the partnership body".

The military component in the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the role of the new coordination body.

Al-Burhan held unannounced meetings and consultations with the Prime Minister Hamdok, leaders of the FFC and the SRF on the issue which was largely followed by the public opinion particularly while the Communist Party and those opposed to any collaboration with military launched a campaign for protests on 19 December to end the participation of the generals in the transition.

The FFC coalition has already drafted a decision establishing a Partners Council with a consultative role without any additional powers on the government or interference in the mandate of the transitional parliament.

The sources said that the SRF factions intend to use this meeting to demand to increase the number of their representatives in the new body.

Two days ago, Kush Movement - a Nubian group from northern Sudan and member of the SRF umbrella - sacked its leader Mohamed Daoud accusing him of failing to get a seat for the group in the partnership body.

The two SRF factions appeared divided during this short crisis on the new council. While the SRF led by Hadi Idris was in favour of the review of al-Burhan’s decision, Minnawi and his ally Eltom Hajo defended the decree and called to implement it.

In his decision, al-Burhan said the coordination body will be composed of 29 members: 13 will be appointed by the FFC, 7 from the SRF groups and 6 representing the military component. The decision also reserves two seats for eastern Sudan factions to be appointed at the end of a conference on the region.

