December 8, 2020 (TORIT) – The leadership of the opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) has announced the alleged defection of the armed opposition faction (SPLA-IO) forces in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria State into the hold-out group.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

NAS, in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune, said the Tafeng Division taskforce of the SPLA- 10 under Brig Gen. Kennedy Ongie Odong in Eastern Equatoria together with forces under his command defected on December 5.

“The leadership of NAS and its members view this development as historical and nationalistic move. NAS encourages all other forces in the country who are dissatisfied with the dictatorial regime of Salva Kiir, including the SSPDF who feel exploited to emulate the example shown by Brig Gen. Odong and his colleagues,” partly reads the statement issued by the spokesperson, Suba Samuel Manase.

It further added, “The leadership of NAS appeals to all freedom fighters in the country to join hands together with NAS in its struggle to restore our people’s lost dignity, justice, equality and freedom”.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify claims from the hold-out group, which comes barely a week after the SPLA-IO held its 6th national conference in South Sudan’s capital, Juba from December 1-5.

The conference, attended by the armed opposition top leadership, discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, formation of the national and statement government, the vision and mission of the SPLA-IO in the transitional period, among others.

As part of resolution from the conference, the armed opposition movement agitated for reconstituting of the national legislature, recommitted itself to the Rome initiative and re-affirmed its commitment to the implementation of the revitalised peace deal.

(ST)

