South Sudan, China sign 5-year health cooperation agreement

December 8, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan has reached a health cooperation agreement with China for the next five-year period.

The deal, which was signed last week, allows China to deploy its medical teams in South Sudan over the period from 2021 to 2026.

This move, Xinhua reported, paves way for strengthened cooperation between China’s Anhui Medical University and South Sudan’s Juba Teaching Hospital through knowledge sharing and capacity reinforcement.

"We have always placed health care at the top of the agenda for cooperation between South Sudan and China," the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning explained.

He added, “We also hope that with the support of China and other members of the international community, the health sector here will continue to develop and benefit the people”.

China has, since South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in July 2011, become one of its main partners in health, a sector that is greatly affected by the security and economic challenges facing Africa’s youngest state.

