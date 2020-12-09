Sudanese officials, Saudi minister discuss Red Sea security

December 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Senior Sudanese officials and the visiting Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discussed the security of the countries bordering the Red Sea and the need for joint cooperation.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was in Khartoum on Tuesday in the first visit to Sudan after the collapse of the former regime.

During his one-day, he met with the head of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister to discuss bilateral relations and ways to activate bilateral cooperation agreements between the two countries.

The Sovereign Council and the cabinet office issued separate statements following their meetings with the visiting Saudi top diplomat saying that he discussed the Red Sea security with them.

"The Saudi Foreign Minister praised Sudan’s position and its participation in the Decisive Storm campaign (in Yemen), noting that the two sides agreed to jointly cooperate with regard to the security of the Red Sea," reads a statement by the Sovereign Council quoting Al Saud.

For its part, the cabinet said the meeting dealt with the "importance of the security of the countries bordering the Red Sea, in light of the conflict that broke out in the Tigray region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia".

In January 2020, Sudan joint a Saudi initiative to establish a regional alliance between the countries bordering the Red Sea including Egypt, Djibouti, Somalia, Yemen and Jordan. Eritrea did not take part in the agreement demanding to include Ethiopia which has no access to the Red Sea.

However, despite the regime change in Sudan, Khartoum moved on and signed a deal with Russia negotiated by the former president to establish a navy base on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan, off the Saudi coast.

The prime minister said the meeting discussed regional conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya and it was agreed on the need to resolve these conflicts peacefully without foreign intervention.

On the ongoing discussions about the filing of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Saudi minister backed Sudan’s position on the need to reach a binding agreement for the three parties.

(ST)