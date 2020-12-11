South Sudan’s parties agree on national assembly formation

December 11, 2020 ((JUBA) - South Sudan’s parties to the revitalized peace deal l have agreed on formation of states governments and reconstitution of the country’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA).

S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The decision was reached at a meeting convened by President Salva Kiir on Wednesday in Juba. Also present was the First Vice President, Riek Machar.

“The president’s objective of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of states and local governments. After a cordial lengthy deliberation, the meeting resolved that the president appoints the state and local government of nine states, except that of Upper Nile," Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro said in a statement.

"The meeting also resolved that the president proceeds to establish the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States", he added.

According to the minister, the Transitional Government of Nation Unity (TGoNU) would hold a national conference in Juba for all communities of Upper Nile State to discuss ways and means of ending tribal differences in the state, prior to the final decision on the appointment of their governor.

He said the president is expected to issue a decree on decisions reached.

In September, the peace monitoring body (RJMEC) urged the peace parties to expedite the implementation of pending tasks agreed in the peace deal.

It also called for a speedy reconstitution of the national legislative assembly.

According to the 2018 peace deal, the national parliament and the Council of States shall be reconstituted. It stipulates that the parliament shall be expanded from 400 to 550 members.

(ST)