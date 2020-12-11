TROIKA welcomes decision to form state governments

December 11, 2020 (JUBA) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway have commended South Sudanese leaders for agreeing on the long-awaited formation of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA).
- President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)
On Wednesday, South Sudan’s parties to the revitalized peace agreement broke the stalemate on formation of states governments and reconstitution national assembly.
The decision was reached at a meeting convened by President Salva Kiir in Juba in the presence of the First Vice President, Riek Machar.
“The president’s objective of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of states and local governments. After a cordial lengthy deliberation, the meeting resolved that the president appoints the state and local government of nine states, except that of Upper Nile," said Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro.
"The meeting also resolved that the president proceeds to establish the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States", he added.
According to the minister, the Transitional Government of Nation Unity (TGoNU) would hold a national conference in Juba for all communities of Upper Nile State to discuss ways and means of ending tribal differences in the state, prior to the final decision on the appointment of their governor.
Meanwhile, Stuart Symington, the U.S special envoy said representatives of the TROIKA nations pledged to support the peace process in South Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Where the presidency got it terribly wrong 2020-12-11 05:36:10 By Dr Lam Akol On 9 December 2020, the Presidency held its fourth meeting with all its members in attendance. A press statement following the conclusion of the meeting informed the public that (...)
Reform family Muslim & customary laws in Sudan 2020-12-02 11:50:23 by Zeinab Abbas Badawi In a country like Sudan, women’s human and legal rights are not only the concerns of women but also an imperative for development and poverty reduction. The hard fact is (...)
My Memories of the late Imam al-Sadig al-Mahdi 2020-11-27 05:43:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the saddening news in the headlines of the News Media reporting the departure of the Ansar Sect leader Imam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi (...)
MORE