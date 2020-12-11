TROIKA welcomes decision to form state governments

December 11, 2020 (JUBA) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway have commended South Sudanese leaders for agreeing on the long-awaited formation of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA).

President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

On Wednesday, South Sudan’s parties to the revitalized peace agreement broke the stalemate on formation of states governments and reconstitution national assembly.

The decision was reached at a meeting convened by President Salva Kiir in Juba in the presence of the First Vice President, Riek Machar.

“The president’s objective of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of states and local governments. After a cordial lengthy deliberation, the meeting resolved that the president appoints the state and local government of nine states, except that of Upper Nile," said Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro.

"The meeting also resolved that the president proceeds to establish the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States", he added.

According to the minister, the Transitional Government of Nation Unity (TGoNU) would hold a national conference in Juba for all communities of Upper Nile State to discuss ways and means of ending tribal differences in the state, prior to the final decision on the appointment of their governor.

Meanwhile, Stuart Symington, the U.S special envoy said representatives of the TROIKA nations pledged to support the peace process in South Sudan.

